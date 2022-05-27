A MAN has been arrested after a sexual assault involving a teenage girl in York.

The incident happened at around 7.50pm on Wednesday May 18 while the victim was sat on a bench in Front Street in Acomb.

A man in his 50s was arrested shortly after the incident and released under investigation.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for a woman to come forward who came to the aid of a teenage girl who had been sexually assaulted.

The woman who came to her aid and anyone else who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. You can also email freya.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220085125.