VIKINGS are set to storm the streets of York over the next few days as a "spectacular" festival returns to the city after a two-year absence.

The tents for an encampment are being set up in Parliament Street, screens installed at the Eye of York, traders transporting their wares to the Guildhall and St Sampson’s Square and a faint smell of mead wafting through the air, which can mean only one thing - JORVIK Viking Festival is back in the city.

Nearly two and a half years after hordes of Viking warriors and settlers last descended on the city, York is preparing for five days of Norse-themed fun and entertainment, starting today (May 28).

Postponed from its originally planned dates in February, and fitting into the half term holiday before the Jubilee bank holiday, this JORVIK Viking Festival will see the return of a host of favourite events – including a living history encampment, March to Coppergate, Strongest Viking competition and Best Beard contest – as well as a brand new arena event this evening, The JORVIK Games.

Event manager, Gareth Henry, said: “In February, our evening spectacular is usually a dramatic presentation of a Viking story, but with the evenings being so much lighter in May, our event will also be a little more fun. The Viking Games will pit the finest warriors from four teams against each other, with spectators invited to pick their champion and cheer them on to victory.

“Of course, being Vikings, they might not always play by the rules – and with their own horde of supporters behind them on the arena field, sparks will fly with skirmishes inevitable."

While today is expected to be the busiest day for the festival, visitors from Sunday to Wednesday will enjoy a host of events and activities. Tomorrow (May 29) at Coney Street, visitors can meet Vikings from all over Europe brought together under the ERASMUS scheme, including fun crafting activities. Young warriors can hone their skills in Have-A-Go Sword sessions on the Parliament Street stage and the Ting Tang re-enactors will bring theatre to the stage every day.

The last few places remain on crafting workshops taking place Monday to Wednesday at York Medical Society in Stonegate, including Nalebinding, Trichinopoly and tablet weaving.

Wednesday (June 1) sees JORVIK’s sister attraction, DIG in St Saviourgate, hosting the ever-popular Poo Day, a chance for children and adults to try their hand at making a replica Viking poo, based on the world-famous Lloyds Bank Coprolite.

Tickets for The JORVIK Games, which begins at 6.45pm on Saturday, are still available, priced £15 for adults and £11 for concessions, with family tickets also available from on the festival website.