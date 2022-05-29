NORTHERN Powergrid is asking local communities to think about safety this half term as many of us celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The firm, which powers everyday life for eight million people, across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is urging people to be cautious during the Jubilee celebrations as people will be hosting street parties, garden parties and other get-togethers.
Northern Powergrid’s head of health, safety and training, Gareth Pearson, said: “The weather’s improving, children are breaking up for half term and many of us will be celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee, meaning we’re all more likely to be outdoors over the coming days. It’s an ideal time to remind ourselves and the young people in our lives about the very real dangers of electricity and the power network.
"Taking time to watch our safety video and spending a few minutes chatting with your children about the potential hazards of electricity could be the most important thing you do.
"We want everyone to know that if they spot anything potentially unsafe, they can call 105, the easy-to-remember free power cut number, speak to our 24-hour emergency contact centre team, who’ll be happy to send a team out to help."
