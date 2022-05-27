THESE images shows the full extent of an 'alarming' sink hole that has opened up close to a primary school in York.

As The Press reported yesterday, City of York Council has sent out a letter to residents and businesses about a sink hole that's opened up close to Huntington Primary Academy in North Moor Road and The Old Village.

In the letter the council's drainage manager, Derek Grant, said: "We appreciate the sink hole has been disruptive and alarming for everyone who works in the area.

"Yorkshire Water were first on the scene and carried out their own investigative works to determine the source of the problem.

"This has taken approximately two weeks, and though their works have been extensive, they've not been able to identify the cause of the collapse and sink hole.

"Excavation works are on-going to allow the council and Yorkshire Water to carry out further investigative work."

The council say is unlikely the void will expand much further prior to the planned excavation works and it appears to be a surface water issue rather than a foul sewerage matter.

All access via the junction at the Working Men’s Club will be closed for the duration of the works for safety reasons. Access into and out of the Old Village will continue to be at the junction with North Moor Road.