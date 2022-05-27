UPDATED 10.25AM: North Yorkshire Police say they've located missing 16-year-old Kaci safe and well.

POLICE in North Yorkshire are looking for a missing teenager.

They say that missing Kaci is 16-years-old and is around 5ft 8ins in height, of slim build with red/brown hair and was last seen at around 5.45pm yesterday.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed Kaci may be with an older man and we need to find her as a matter of urgency.

"One area of interest is the Burton Riggs Nature Reserve which is off the A64 near the McDonalds at Eastfield in Scarborough.

"We have officers searching the area and particularly ask anyone in this vicinity to report anything they feel may be linked to Kaci.

"If you can help our investigation, then please contact us on either 101 or 999 if it is urgent or an emergency.

"It would be really helpful if you could quote this reference when providing information NYP-26052022-0486."