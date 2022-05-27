A WOMAN needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog at a popular North Yorkshire beach.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened on Cayton Bay Beach in Scarborough at about 3pm on Tuesday, May 17 and involved two women who were walking four boxer dogs and a man and woman who were walking two chihuahuas.

The woman walking the chihuahuas sustained a puncture wound to her arm, which was treated at Scarborough Hospital and one of the chihuahua’s sustained puncture wounds to its body and was taken to a local vets to receive treatment.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any of the dog walkers or the incident itself. Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured footage of the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Owen Price. You can also email Owen.Price@northyorkshire.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220084373."