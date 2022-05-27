UPDATED 1.45PM: The road has now reopened after police have concluded accident investigation work.

A MAJOR road in to York is closed after a crash between a car and a lorry.

The A64 is currently closed eastbound due to an accident from the from the A1(M) junction 44 for York and Tadcaster to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.

The road has been closed since the early hours of Friday morning (May 27).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to the A64 at Tadcaster And gave assistance by providing lighting for police following the crash.

They also used one hose reel to extinguish a fire within the engine compartment of one of the vehicles.

There's a diversion through Tadcaster continuing towards York.

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes if possible.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time to come.

More to follow.