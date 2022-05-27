A MAJOR road in to York is closed after a crash between a car and a lorry.

The A64 is currently closed eastbound due to an accident from the A659 to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.

A64The road has been closed since the early hours of Friday morning (May 27).

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes if possible.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

More to follow.