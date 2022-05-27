THE FABIA was already a compelling package – having proved itself a success for Skoda over the last two decades.

The latest changes – including sharper styling, better practicality and improved tech – have further cemented its place as an appealing supermini.

Importantly, the fourth-generation Fabia has a bigger footprint than its predecessor and offers more space for passengers, bringing it closer to the practicality levels you get from a family hatch.

My test car was powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged engine putting out 94bhp, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

With a 0-62mph time of 10.6 seconds, it doesn’t offer performance to set the pulse racing, but is perfectly adequate for most driving situations and packs more of a punch than the rather slow 64bhp or 79bhp versions.

The steering is accurate and responsive, while the Fabia also handles well and holds the road reassuringly in tighter corners.

You’ll have to work the 1.0-litre unit quite hard if you need a burst of pace, but a relatively slick gearbox allows you to do this, while the downsized unit also has the benefit of offering excellent fuel economy.

Despite being over 100mm longer and nearly 50mm wider, the Fabia is about the same weight as its predecessor thanks to the fact it sits on the same light-weight MQB-A0 platform that underpins the Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza.

This platform helps to make the supermini remain nimble despite its increased size and also improves its handling, offering a bit more driver engagement on the B-roads than before.

That said, the Fabia is designed with comfort in mind rather than performance, offering excellent ease of use and suiting a more relaxed driving style.

In terms of looks, the exterior styling is more contemporary, with a front end that includes Skoda’s latest grille and headlight design.

A tailgate spoiler and wider light clusters are among the notable features at the rear.

Once inside, you’re greeted with a stylish dashboard and a cabin that feels like a pleasant place to be, with plenty of higher-quality materials dotted around.

Equipment levels on the Fabia are generous across the trim trail.

The SE Comfort 94bhp version, with a recommended on the road price of £18,350, comes with a two-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel, height adjustable front seats, manually adjustable lumbar support in the front seats, a chrome handbrake release button and leather gearshift knob/handle.

The trim grade also brings smart 15-inch rotare silver alloy wheels, along with wheel bolts with anti-theft protection.

Bang up-to-date infotainment tech is clear and responsive.

The touchscreen, sitting towards the top of the dash, controls the in-car media.

Interior space and comfort levels are good, with the Fabia’s enhanced size offering better headroom and legroom, both front and back.

In conclusion, the Fabia is among the best small cars on the market today, offering a combination of practicality, comfort and tech.

All things considered, you get a lot of car for your money.

Skoda Fabia SE Comfort

ENGINE: 1.0 TSI 95PS

TRANSMISSION: Front wheel drive, five-speed manual gearbox

EMISSIONS: 115 - 133g/km combined

ECONOMY: 54-55mpg

PRICE: From £18,350

0-62MPH: 10.6 seconds