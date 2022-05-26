PLACES are available for teams to join the Football Mundial Six-A-Side Leagues York Sport Village and Huntington School for the new spring/summer seasons.

The York Sport Village League takes place on Tuesday nights and the Huntington School League on a Thursday evening.

All games are refereed by FA-qualified officials, played on artificial surfaces and no joining fees or deposits are required. 

Interested teams can sign up by visiting the following website: www.footballmundial.com/apply