A CCTV appeal has been put out after a bike was stolen in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man who they believe could help them with an investigation into the theft of a bicycle.
The bike was stolen from St Leonard's Place in York city centre at around 10.30pm on April 27.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or has information which could help police enquiries is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and speak to PC 356 Rachel Hughes.
You can also email rachel.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220071285.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article