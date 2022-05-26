A JUBILEE BEACON will be lit in York city centre.

The beacon will be lit on Library Lawn, outside Explore York at 9.45pm on June 2.

At the event the Rt Hon the Lord Mayor of York, David Carr, will provide a welcome.

There will also be performances from York Pipe Band, The Band of the Yorkshire Regiment and Dunnington Community Choir.

Other beacons are being lit throughout York to celebrate the occasion, including at York Racecourse, Upper Poppleton and Bishop Wilton.

These beacons are part of the official Jubilee Weekend programme by Buckingham Palace, which will see over 2,000 beacons lit by charities, communities, and faith groups across the UK.

The event on Library Lawn will run from 9.15-10pm.

