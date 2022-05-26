A SOFA retailer has revealed why it has opened a new showroom in York.
Sofa.com opened the store on Monday in large premises in Coppergate which have long stood empty.
The development is credited with helping to revitalise a 'forgotten street' troubled for some years by boarded up and empty properties, and heavy bus traffic.
The street has also been boosted by being made permanently one-way, halving the amount of traffic.
A spokesperson said Sofa.com had decided to open the premises after its Harrogate showroom closed down on March 24.
"We know that there is a great interest for sofa.com within this area and wanted to continue to offer our unique shopping experience to this part of the country," they said.
They added that the showroom manager and supervisor from the Harrogate store were now based at the new showroom, with an additional four new roles created.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here