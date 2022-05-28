AN upmarket cake shop run by one of Britain’s best-known bread companies is promising tasty treats in the centre of York.

Ellie Warburtons Cakes opened its doors on Wednesday in Stonegate, in a 300-year-old building that recently contained the Yorkshire Terrier pub.

The venue has seating for 30 customers, who can either eat in or take-away.

The range includes a signature range of premium sweet treats, special blend coffees, locally sourced teas and a menu of other baked goods including a first for Warburtons – their very own banana fruit bread!

Warburton’s is already famous for its bakery products, including bread, bagels and crumpets.

Ellie Warburtons Cakes builds on the family business’ 146-year heritage, which started in 1876 when Ellie Warburton started baking bread to offset a slump in the family grocery shop.

Ellen’s first batch of four loaves of bread and six cakes sold out in under an hour. Within two weeks the tiny shop in Bolton was renamed ‘Warburton’s the Bakers’ and the business has continued to go from strength-to-strength ever since.

Now, five generations later, Ellie has given her name to a business with a line up of eight cakes, including an indulgent Cookie Dough with Caramel Slice and zesty Ginger with Orange cake.

The cakes recently appeared on Channel 4’s Inside the Superbrands series featuring Warburtons, in which, as a result, the online store sold out completely in one evening!

The Stonegate store follows on from another in Skipton, plus a pop-up store that last year traded in James Street, Harrogate, which along with other pop-ups, trialled products before they were ‘released into the wold.’

Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburton’s said: “We are thrilled to bring Ellie Warburtons Cakes to the buzzing city of York .

“This new store with an eat in concept offers customers the chance to sample our line-up of mouthwatering cakes alongside a menu of baked goods in this central location.

“We are continuing to bring with us the core of Warburtons ethos – quality and taste – through the Ellie Warburtons range of deliciously indulgent cakes, as following the success of our two pop up locations in the North, we hope to build on our loyal fanbase of cake lovers and bread fans alike!”

Debbie Rudkin, who leads Warburton’s cake business told the Press: “We’re really excited to open our second store in York and our first day was fantastic, with lots of people coming along to try and buy the cakes.

“The people of York were really complimentary about the store too, enjoying the relaxed atmosphere – great coffee and cake too of course! Many of them stayed to enjoy their cake, but we also sold a lot of cake to take away to share with families at home. We couldn’t have asked for a better opening day!"

Or further details of the business and to order online, go to: www.elliewarburtonscakes.co.uk.