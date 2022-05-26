A YORK school show has left the audience “moved to tears”.

York Steiner School's production of Fiddler on The Roof, set in Ukraine, is now nearing its final night.

All donations from the show will go to Ukraine.

Director, Tracey Lucas, said: “We’re so proud of our children.

“We had chosen our play long before the Russian invasion was announced and as soon as they heard about it, they decided to donate all charity donations on the night to Ukrainian refugees instead of putting it towards their forthcoming school trip.”

Musical Director, Jonathan Tapp, said:

“It has been an incredible production so far with a hugely emotional response.

“Many people have been in tears, especially when the children sing their solos."

For the children, this will be their last performance at the school before moving to secondary school.

Lead actor Erik Harvey, who shares the role of ‘Tevye’ with Sol Haworth-White, said:

“We’re all really pleased that as well as being a great experience for us, we’ll be able to raise some money for refugees.”

The show will close tomorrow night (May 27).

More information, and tickets can be found here.