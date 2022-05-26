A FRAUDSTER tried to con people out of their money by pretending to be newly released from prison, a court heard.

Joshua Towers, 25, was peddling goods in Norton on March 28.

He claimed that he was working for a wholesaler and that he had been in prison but had recently been given his freedom again.

But he was not telling the truth.

Towers, of Pentland Avenue, Billingham in Teesside, pleaded guilty to fraud by making false representation intending to make a gain by selling goods with a high profit margin to benefit himself.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to do 100 hours’ unpaid work for the community in the 12 months.

He must pay £200 compensation to the person he conned with his lies.

Scarborough magistrates also ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

Towers also pleaded guilty to acting as a pedlar without obtaining a pedlar’s certificate.