Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 62-year-old has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.
It follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its previous investigation into the actor.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropoliton Police in its investigation.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
