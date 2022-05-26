A MAN has been arrested in connection with a robbery at knifepoint in York - during which a member of staff was attacked.
A 26-year-old York man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the robbery at the Co-Op in Beckfield Lane at around 9.20pm on Friday May 20.
During the incident, the man ordered the member of staff to give him money from the till. He left the store with a small amount of cash and some cigarettes.
A member of staff suffered a cut to her hand during the incident.
Anyone who was in the store on Friday night and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to get in touch.
If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police and pass information for incident number 12220086580.
If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
