CHILDREN have celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in style in the grounds of Bishopthorpe Palace.
All the pupils, staff and Governors from Archbishop of York CE Junior School in Bishopthorpe were joined by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, for a special service to commemorate The Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Everyone then shared a Royal picnic lunch together on the lawn, before joining in games and activities with their classes and teachers and finishing with a rousing rendition of the National Anthem and the waving of Union flags.
Acting headteacher Sally Sutton said: “We couldn’t let this once in a lifetime event pass by without celebrating in a special way," while Abbie Smith, a Year 6 pupil, said: “Today was a very exciting day and will be something that I will treasure.”
The Archbishop said it had been 'wonderful' to join the school in giving thanks for all that The Queen had done for the nation.
