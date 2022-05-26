A sister had to separate two women when a Malton wife attacked her love rival in a pub, York magistrates heard.

Matthew Moore-Taylor, prosecuting, said a matter of minutes after the victim arrived in the Queen's Head in Stokesley with her sister, B'thorney Evans approached them.

"The defendant immediately shouted and began swearing at her, getting in her face and telling her to go outside to have a fight," said the prosecuting barrister.

"She slapped the complainant in the face with the right hand and pulled her hair."

The sister separated the two. The victim repeatedly said she didn't want a fight, said Mr Moore-Taylor.

Evans, 26, of Plough Court, Malton, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay the victim £50 compensation. She must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Her solicitor Keith Whitehouse said the incident was the "culmination of many, many months of difficulties between the parties."

He said that during the pandemic, Evans and her partner had separated, and he alleged that the husband had started a relationship with the victim.

He said Evans and her partner had now been reconciled.

The wife and the victim had met by chance when both went to the pub with separate parties.