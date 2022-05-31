THE entire village of Naburn has rallied round headteacher Jonathan Green’s drive to save his primary school from closure.

Falling pupil numbers and a poor Ofsted last December mean it is now at risk. It has been told that it must become part of an academy chain within months or face the risk of closure.

But villagers packed out a community meeting earlier this month to discuss the school’s future and show their support. And Mr Green, who only took over as head in September, has won the backing of pupils, staff and teachers alike in his fight to ensure the school stays open.

In a rallying call earlier this month, he said: “I am blessed with a superb staff (and) a highly motivated, intelligent governing body who want to make the school successful. Our parents are with us. We will fight to save our valued village school. Come on Naburn!”

The school has traditionally had a good reputation. It was judged ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted 14 years ago. But following an inspection last December, it was rated ‘inadequate’.

Part of the problem is falling pupil numbers. For several years, many pupils have come from travelling families on a nearby site. When that site closed recently, the school lost more than a dozen children.

But Mr Green is confident that, given time, he can turn things around.

Here, with a selection of brilliant photographs from the last 20 years or so, we show why this great little school is worth saving.

The photos, most taken by Press staff photographers, show children learning to play the didgeridoo; creating a neighbourhood vegetable garden; dressing up as Greeks, Romans and Tudors; taking part in drawing competitions; and celebrating after staging a virtual, 1000-mile fundraising ‘walk to France’ (every pupil had to walk 17 miles on average in their own time, and log their miles with the school).

They are photographs that show a primary school doing all the things it should, in fact; engaging pupils in fun, imaginative ways - and getting them involved with the local community of which they are such an important part.

As Mr Green said: "Come on, Naburn!"