A YORK family have been raising money for a children and young person's charity in memory of their "brilliant" son, who they lost in 2020.

The Woodmansey family have raised more than £13,000 for the Candlelighters charity in memory of their son Peter, who sadly died in 2020 aged just 17 after a short battle with leukaemia.

Most recently, a charity football match was held on what would have been Peter's 19th birthday between the two teams he played for, Wigginton Grasshoppers and Bootham Old Scholars. It was an even and balanced game, finishing 1-1, with Bootham taking home the win on penalties.

A raffle and cake sale helped bring the total raised to a brilliant £1,750. Organised by two of Peter’s friends, the match is to become an annual event in honour of the teenager.

Peter’s mum, Alison Woodmansey, said: "It was a wonderful afternoon on Peter’s 19th birthday and so appropriate as football was Peter’s main passion. I spent many hours watching Peter play in both teams, as well as watching York City with him and his dad.

"There were so many of Peter’s schoolmates and teammates from Wiggington, and their love and support for Peter and us as a family was palpable on a day which otherwise would have been so very sad.

"Thank you to Charlotte and Lois for organising the event and speaking of Peter publicly with such love and humour."

Friends described Peter as "brilliant, kind and hilarious" adding that he was "loved by all and never failed to brighten up the room."

Speaking at a memorial concert for Peter, one of his friends said: "I have never met a kinder, sweeter, happier boy as Peter. He radiated friendliness, warmth and empathy for others. People were drawn to his goodness and beaming smile. He truly was a very special person and I feel utterly blessed to have known him."

Alison said the family chose to donate to Candlelighters as the charity is close to their heart and they want to help with research into cancer.

She said: "Candlelighters give research grants into aspects of child cancer which is so important. A recent grant for £1 million has been pledged for research into supportive care. This is really close to our hearts as Peter died from the effects of chemotherapy, which is hard to come to terms with and definitely needs further research."

Meanwhile, head of fundraising at Candlelighters, Tom Robertshaw, said the charity are very grateful for the donations for the Woodmansey family.

He said: "They have raised a really fantastic amount which will make a huge difference to other families facing such difficult circumstances. It’s thanks to fundraising efforts like these that we’re able to provide emotional, practical, and financial support to families."