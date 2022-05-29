A NEW production company launched by a husband and wife team in York is going from strength to strength.

RO Pictures produces a diverse range of films, and goes the extra mile by also offering advice to companies on how to use the videos to maximise their impact commercially.

Run by York-based Julia Munder and Callum O'Connell, RO Pictures marries video production with data analysis and marketing strategy expertise.

The duo have been working with businesses in and around York as well as further afield, with a new client in Canada.

Cal started filming as a hobby and has developed it into a career, starting with making professional content for other businesses eight years ago.

The entrepreneur's work ranges from short and feature films to corporate content and weddings.

Julia who was previously a marketing director with Dunnington-based luxury leather goods brand, Maxwell Scott, has 10 years experience in e-commerce, digital marketing, and international communications.

Julia said they had realised that a lot of businesses commissioned videos but then did not know how to use them within their marketing strategy.

"What we found by working with and looking at other video production making agencies is that they were selling a video creation product, giving it to the client and then the client would have no idea how to use it," said Cal.

"So all the money that went into it was wasted. It barely got seen by anyone.

"Through Jules' expertise we can create great video content, and Jules can give a significant amount of audience data research to ensure that video content then gets seen, therefore creating a return on that investment and, from our side, generating repeat business."

Julia said: "It has been busy. I thought when I left Maxwell it would be quiet and I would have two weeks to take a breath and take it easy. But we had a lot of business through word of mouth. I haven't got to the stage to do the marketing and shout about the business - it has been really busy."

She added: "I am really confident that the production service we offer stands out. We are getting a lot of positive feedback."

Cal added: "Video is such an important part of the online sphere now. Instagram have moved almost entirely to video rather than just images.

Julia said they were working with a lot of freelancers, and they have employed someone part-time to help with the marketing side.

"York is great for this. There's a big film-making community within it already. In the future we can grow. We won't just be hiring them as freelancers but having them as part of our team."