THE FORMER owner of a petting farm has categorically denied sexually assaulting two young girls as he gives evidence in his trial.

Two charges relating to a third alleged victim were dismissed as the judge ordered the jury to find Mark Hebdon not guilty.

The 54-year-old is accused of carrying out a series of sexual assaults over a 15-year period while he was the owner of Monk Park Farm, near Thirsk.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Hebdon had sold the business as a result of the police investigation and subsequent trial.

One of the alleged victim’s told detectives how the defendant had abused her between November 2018 and November 2019 when she says he forced to carry out a sex act on him on a number of occasions.

Tania Griffiths QC, defence counsel, quizzed the defendant about rumours that he was having an affair with one of the complainants around four years ago.

Hebdon denied having an affair with the teenager and told jurors that his wife confronted the girl’s mother about the allegation and told her never to return to the farm.

Mark Hebdon, pictured in 2009, at Monk Park Farm petting visitor centre, near Thirsk

When asked whether he contacted the girl again, he replied: “Yes, she had been a silly girl spreading rumours and I felt sorry for her.”

Hebdon denied that he had told the girl that he would runaway to Spain with her when she turned 16.

The defendant also denied flirting with the teenager or kissing her but admitted he knew that she was ‘sexually’ attracted to him.

He told the jury that she simulated oral sex on a lollipop in front of him on occasion while he was working at the farm.

Miss Griffiths asked: “Did you ever touch her sexually?” He replied: “No.”

Hebdon denied deliberately destroying his mobile phone on the morning police arrived at the farm to arrest him in connection with the allegation. The jury had heard how he had dropped the phone in pond when he was trying to reach an injured duck.

He said: “I didn’t know I was going to be arrested that day.”

The first alleged victim made a complaint to police in 2012 saying that Hebdon intentionally touched her in a sexual manner on three occasions.

The defendant categorically denied abusing the young girl at any point but accepted that he put his hands on her waist on one occasion to get past her and denied there was anything ‘sexual’ happening.

Judge Timothy Stead told jurors why the two allegations made by a third complainant were thrown out as they would be unable to reach a verdict on charges of sexual activity with a child.

He told them that it was unclear of the precise age of the alleged victim at the time she said the offences took place as she couldn’t remember the exact date.

The charges he was facing in relation to the complainant could have occurred after her 16th birthday meaning any alleged activity would have been legal and the judge directed the jury to return two not guilty verdicts.

Hebdon, of John Street, Great Ayton, near Stokesley, denies the seven remaining charges, including sexual activity with a child and sexual touching of a child.

The trial continues.

