Millions of brits claiming Universal Credit and other benefits are set to receive a £600 one-off payment to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Rishi Sunak announced plans to help struggling UK families as the government faced calls to help cash-starved Brits.

Rishi Sunak said uprating of benefits in the same timeframe could only be done for those receiving Universal Credit, adding: “Our policy will provide a larger average payment this year of £650 whereas uprating the same benefits by 9% would be worth only on average £530.”

On help for pensioners, Mr Sunak told the Commons: “From the autumn we will send over eight million pensioner households who receive the winter fuel payment an extra one-off pensioner cost-of-living payment of £300.

“Disabled people also face extra costs in their day-to-day lives, like having energy-intensive equipment around the home or workplace.

“So to help the six million people who receive non-means tested disability benefits we will send them, from September, an extra one-off disability cost-of-living payment worth £150.

“Many disabled people will also receive the payment of £650 I’ve already announced, taking their total cost-of-living payments to £800.”

"We are going to provide significant targetted support to millions of the most vulnerable in society, pensioners and disabled people," said Sunak.

Mr Sunak has made the £200 loan for energy bills a grant that no longer needs to be paid back and increased its sum to £400.