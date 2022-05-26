A HOUSEBUILDER is pressing ahead with plans for 154 new homes near York following the acquisition of 15 acres of land.
Avant Home's £38.3m development in Husthwaite Road, Easingwold, received planning consent in February, and initial groundworks are due to start in the coming weeks with the first homes set to go on sale this month.
The new homes will include two, three, four and five-bedroom homes across 15 of Avant Homes’ designs.
The showhome opening will follow in early autumn with the first residents expected to move in at the end of 2022.
Of the 154 homes, 30 per cent have been designated to affordable housing.
Avant Homes will also pay a community contribution of £325,000 for local education provision, and will also provide a sports pitch and car parking for the adjacent Easingwold Community Primary School.
Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: “We’re very pleased to have purchased this site in Easingwold to be able to move our plans forward to deliver 154 new-build homes for the area.
“Avant Homes Yorkshire has an ambitious growth plans for 2022 to build much-needed housing in prime residential locations across the region. We’ve had a very strong start to the year and we look forward to initial groundworks commencing in Easingwold in the coming weeks.”
