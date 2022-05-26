SUMMER may be less than a week away but it will feel more like winter in York on Sunday when temperatures are set to rise no higher than 11C.
Forecasters at BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup say a blast of cool air from the Arctic is set to be swept across the UK on northerly winds, caused by an anticyclone settling to the west over the Atlantic and low pressure to the east over Scandinavia.
Today will see a maximum of 17C in York, with some late sunshine after a mostly cloudy day, and tomorrow and Saturday will be quite pleasant, with sunny intervals and a maximum of 16C, before it all goes downhill on Sunday.
Monday will be little warmer, with a maximum of 12C, but forecasters hold out hope of a return to slightly warmer temperatures after summer officially begins next Wednesday, and a maximum of 17C is forecast for York during the Jubilee celebrations of later next week, many of which will be outdoors.
There may be a little light rain on Thursday but it should otherwise be dry throughout the Jubilee elebrations.
The BBC's monthly forecast suggests more mostly dry weather in the first half of June, with temperatures 'just above average for early summer,' but no imminent prospect of a heatwave as yet.
