A CELEBRATION reception was held for newly promoted York City at the recently restored Guildhall after their play-off victory over Boston United.

The Minstermen were victorious in their National League North play-off final on Saturday, winning by two goals with strikes from Lenell John-Lewis and Maziar Kouhyar to send the club to the National League next season, securing the first promotion in 10 years.

In recognition of the promotion achievement, the Lord Mayor of York formally invited the players and coaching staff of York City to a reception at the newly restored Guildhall on Wednesday (May 25). The football club was founded at the Guildhall 100 years ago in 1922, so the council thought the meeting at the refurbished site would be a fitting way to celebrate the club’s achievement in securing promotion.

The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Chris Cullwick, said: "As a city, we are proud of our football club and their success in gaining promotion.

"York City Football Club celebrate their 100th year anniversary as a club in 2022, having originally been founded at York’s historic Guildhall.

"Having been the York City’s Club chaplain previously, I was delighted to welcome them to the newly restored Guildhall, an apt celebration of the club’s promotion in their centenary year."

Meanwhile, Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, praised the team's "excellent result".

Cllr Aspden said: "I know that everyone across the city will join me in celebrating this fantastic achievement and this excellent result. Of course, ahead of the game, there were the usual pre-match nerves, but the players and coaching staff put in outstanding displays to secure promotion to the National League.

"We know how important football is to the fans and to the way any city is perceived, and this victory puts York City, York and the LNER Community Stadium back on the footballing map.

"I have every confidence it is only the first step in a fantastic new era for the Minstermen - and let’s hope we kick on in the new season."

Around 7,500 fans flocked to the LNER Community Stadium to watch the match and cheer on City. It was a record turnout for the club in the newly built LNER Community Stadium, which was successfully built and opened in 2020 following significant investment from the council.

"Brilliant, absolutely brilliant," and "they played superbly," were some of the comments from fans as they left the stadium post-match.

The celebrations were Europe-wide with Minstermen fans in Turkey, France, Spain and Sweden joining in with the fun.

The LNER Community Stadium complex provides modern, 21st century sport and leisure facilities for York, including the 8,500 seat sports stadium, a leisure centre, NHS outpatient services, a public library and retail areas.