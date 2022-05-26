POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to find a missing York woman.

North Yorkshire Police want help from the public to find missing 78-year-old Carol Pugh.

The force say she was last seen leaving Askham Bar Tesco on Tadcaster Road at around 10am this morning (May 26).

Carol is described as 5ft 5in tall with long, straight dark hair.

She was wearing a long, knee-length white coat, grey trousers and black shoes with a white trim.

She was also carrying a brown leather, cross body handbag.

She is thought to be travelling on foot.

Officers are concerned for her safety so anyone who has an immediate sighting is asked to dial 999 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference 1220090181.