AN 'alarming' sink hole has opened up close to a primary school in York.

City of York Council has sent out a letter to residents and businesses about a sink hole that's opened up close to Huntington Primary Academy in North Moor Road and The Old Village.

In the letter the council's corporate director of place, Neil Ferris, says: "We appreciate the sink hole has been disruptive and alarming for everyone who works in the area.

"Yorkshire Water were first on the scene and carried out their own investigative works to determine the source of the problem.

"This has taken approximately two weeks, and though their works have been extensive, they've not been able to identify the cause of the collapse and sink hole.

"Excavation works are on-going to allow the council and Yorkshire Water to carry out further investigative work.

"The council has taken responsibility for the repairs and a specialist contractor will be carrying out deep investigation works from Monday, June 6. This alongside our own drainage engineer."

Mr Ferris promises to keep locals updated on the work.