OUR story about the Pope's visit to York 40 years ago on May 31 1982 sparked many memories among readers.

And thanks to everyone who sent us photos of the day too.

Karen Walton vividly remembers the day - and shared with us the souvenir brochure, as well as photos and her memories.

She said: "We lived on Albemarle Road. I was 16 at the time of the Pope's visit. I’m 56 now.

"My memories of the day - mum and dad were actually away on holiday so never got to see it!

"My Nana was staying with us. My Nana was going to see the Pope with my sister who was 15. I was going with my then boyfriend, who now lives in Finland. The picture of us is on the Racecourse where it happened.

Karen with her then boyfriend at Knavesmire in the early 1980s

"It was a beautiful sunny day and he came to meet me at my house as we thought it was something not to miss. I just remember the huge crowds and feeling lucky to be there. I think the sermons etc went on for a long time! Especially in the heat.

I do remember feeling like his visit might make my life lucky when he blessed everyone! Even though I wasn’t particularly religious. So far it seems to have worked!"

Beverly Mills said: "We camped out on the Racecourse the night before. Also managed to get out of games lessons from Bar Convent the week before by volunteering with preparations."

Volunteers in their yellow berets at Knavemire for the Pope's visit in 1982

Anne Hirst was there too. "Remember it well! Slept over night on the racecourse with my school friends and sister Lucy Saunders. We were 16!"

Christa Welch said: "Yes I remember we slept overnight with my friend Sue and her family. It was a great experience. The Pope came right close to us. It was amazing and I will never forget."

Volunteers wore bright yellow hats and sashes to mark them out in the 200,000-strong crowd. Robin Dickson and Wendy Harland sent us photos showing the volunteers in their bright accessories in the sun.

