A NEW app has been launched to support dads-to-be and dads with new babies in Yorkshire and the Humber.
To support dads, Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership have launched The DadPad app for help with new babies in the region.
The app provides dads with the knowledge and practical skills in order to give their baby the best start in life, look after themselves and support their partner.
Julian Bose, director of Inspire Cornwall CIC, who developed the app, said: "The DadPad was created because babies don’t come with a set of instructions - and dads told us that there was important information that they wanted to be given on what to expect and how to care for their baby."
The app is an easy-to-use, freely downloadable resource for new dads in the North Yorkshire, York, Hull, East Riding, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire areas.
Packed with relevant information, as well as details on local support groups and service providers, it aims to provide new fathers with guidance on how to develop the mindset, confidence and practical skills needed to meet their babies’ physical and emotional needs.
The app is now available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store.
