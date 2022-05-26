A NORTH Yorkshire distillery has been accredited as a Living Wage Employer as part of its bid to balance people, planet, and profit.

Ellers Farm Distillery, near Stamford Bridge, has committed to paying all hourly-paid members of the team a minimum hourly rate that is significantly higher than the government rate.

The real Living Wage aims to provide employees with an hourly rate that is calculated according to what people need to make ends meet.

It ensures that all employers pay their staff a wage that meets the costs and pressures they face in their everyday lives, with almost 300,000 employees having received a pay rise as a result of the campaign.

Ellers Farm Distillery have joined businesses such as Nestle in supporting the movement.

Ellers Farm Distillery has been built on Ellers Farm, with water sourced from the ground beneath it. Ellers Farm will also be planting 20 acres of trees on the farm.

This summer, the distillery will host tours to show visitors the working stills, and experience its eco-ethos.

Tabatha Hurst, head of sustainability at the distillery and visitor attraction, said: “We are very proud to have joined the real Living Wage Campaign, as here at Ellers Farm Distillery we believe everyone should be appreciated for their hard work and earn a fair wage which allows them to meet the needs of their day to day lives."

She added: “We focus on the wellbeing of our staff and want to ensure that everyone at Ellers Farm Distillery feels happy, valued, and appreciated for the work they do.

"Without the hard work and dedication of the whole team, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

"Committing to the real Living Wage is a first step toward demonstrating our appreciation for the hard work of all of our team.”

The real Living Wage is the only UK wage rate that is voluntarily paid by almost 10,000 UK businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage which meets their everyday needs.