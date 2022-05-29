EXPERIENCE the magic of a cinema under the stars in York this summer with all the family.
The Luna Cinema, in partnership with Little Moons, is back to celebrate its 15th consecutive year of open-air cinema with a brand-new programme. There will be more than 150 screenings at more than 40 stunning locations, including York Minster.
The programme features a fresh line up of both classic and new film favourites you may have missed in the cinema when they were originally released due to Covid restrictions.
Back on the big screen as originally intended, films include Oscar winning 'West Side Story' and Bond’s latest outing 'No Time To Die' - as well as popular perennials such as 'Grease' and 'Harry Potter'.
George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: "We’ve spent the winter devising what we believe to be our greatest cinema season yet, with a line-up of films and venues that will make for the perfect summer’s evening out in Yorkshire."
A variety of food partners will be present at all screenings, as well as a full bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. You can also pre-order food and drink hampers when booking tickets for the screenings.
Tickets are available on the Luna Cinema website.
