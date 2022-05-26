A COUPLE whose business creates glamorous campervan awnings has won a national award.

Glawning Ltd, run by James and Sarah Martin, was name micro business of the year at the Federation of Small Businesses' Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The duo had the idea in 2013 when they wanted to pitch something ‘posh’ next to their vintage campervan and realised such a product didn’t yet exist.

They created a 100 per cent cotton canvas awning and launched Glawning Ltd, which last year turned over more than £500,000.

Despite Covid challenges such as a 500 per cent rise in shipping costs, production delays and unpredictable sales, as well as home schooling, the business is thriving and the Martins are planning to launch in Europe and the USA.

As well as a successful business model, the microbusiness has grown its following among Glawning owners, with a unique Facebook community and the launch of the annual Glawning charity festival Glampfest.

The awards ceremony was co-hosted by broadcaster Clare Balding and JJ Chalmers, and addressed by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards had more than 3,000 entries, and showcased the best of small business entrepreneurship across the UK.

Sarah said they were thrilled to have won the award.

"We set up our business after identifying a gap in the market and this award is very much a testament to all the work we have put into creating and launching a product that we ourselves need and use.”

FSB national chair Martin McTague, said: “Congratulations to Glawning Ltd for winning this award. This is an example of a small business that recognised an opening for a new product and worked hard to create something that has been a success amongst the campervan community.

"I wish them success as they continue to innovate and create new products and take on the international markets.”