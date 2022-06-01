KIND-HEARTED pupils at a York infant school are rallying round to support one of their classmates who has a genetic condition that hampers his movement.

Ollie Jamieson, four, has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic condition that weakens his muscles.

But his fellow nursery pupils at Carr Infant School in Acomb were determined to do their bit to boost their classmate - and have been raising cash for the SMA UK charity, which helps Ollie.

Youngsters in Ollie’s Sapling Class at the school have been walking, cycling or scooting as much as they can throughout May to try and raise as much money as they can.

Fern Catt, a nursery teacher at the school, said: “We are taking part in Marathon in May for SMA to help those affected by spinal muscular atrophy in the UK.

“This is a cause close to our hearts - as many people know in our class we have Ollie who has been diagnosed with SMA.

“We are all so proud of the effort put in by the children. They have gone above and beyond and raised a great amount for such a brilliant charity that does such important work.”

Ollie and his family received his diagnosis of SMA when he was just 11 months old.

A genetics consultant referred Ollie to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) to see the specialist.

But, unfortunately, a couple off painstaking weeks had passed with no communication from the hospital following the referral.

On hearing that the family was still waiting, the SMA charity used its connections to get Ollie an appointment - and they met with what is now Ollie’s specialist team the following week.

The team from the charity talked Ollie’s family through what to expect and provided them with lots of resources. They also sent Ollie a sensory toy pack out.

Ollie’s family said they are “forever grateful” for all of the support the charity continues to provide to them.

Staff from the school post regular updates on the donation page to show the progress the children have made.

So far, the children have clocked up more than 52 miles and raised over £300 - smashing their goal of raising £200 for the charity.

To make a donation online, visit: https://bit.ly/3wDhg4M Any donations made will directly benefit the SMA community, as the team continues to support those who need help by providing the most up to date information and practical advice, along with emotional support and opportunities to share experiences.

SMA regularly puts on information days and family days making it easy to meet with other families. It also campaigned with the SMA community for treatments when none were available.

Further details on the charity can be found at: smauk.org.uk