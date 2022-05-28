A JUNIOR football team in York have bagged a new sponsorship deal for the upcoming season.

Strensall Tigers Under 6s has secured a sponsor deal with local company Country Warmth for when they start as Under 7s in their first ever competitive season.

Country Warmth are a family-run company that have recently been taken over by Dave Smith - and his son, Frankie, plays for the Tigers.

Dave gives up his weekends to help coach the team along with childhood friend, Phil Green.

Phil said: "It's great how a local Strensall lad is supporting his son's football team and giving back to the local community."

Mr Smith started his working life at Country Warmth. He completed his apprenticeship there and worked for the business for many years. He then left to start his own firm, BRS, who were also long-term supporters of Strensall Tigers, helping different age groups out with kits and equipment, before returning to Country Warmth recently.