AN EVENT platform has launched a new competition, which aims to find Britain’s greatest 'hobbyist' and help them share their pastime with others.
Eventbrite is calling on people in York to enter a national competition to win a £5,000 prize –- £2,500 in cash and £2,500 worth of Eventbrite fee credits and expert mentoring to share their passion with others – by revealing all about their curious, creative and meaningful hobbies.
Sebastian Boppert, of Eventbrite, said: “As we move out of the pandemic, we want to help the nation reconnect through live events. Hobbies are great for our health, they enhance our skills and allow us to make new friends. It’s time we celebrated our hobbies – from the weird and wacky to the crafty and creative – for the benefits they give us and the talent they produce.
"Our Hobby Hero winner will be someone with enthusiasm and dedication, who wants to share it.”
To enter the search for Britain’s Hobby Hero, visit the Eventbrite website and fill out the short entry form.
Semi-finalists will be chosen from each region in the UK to reach the national final and a panel of judges will choose the winner. The deadline for entries is Wednesday June 15.
