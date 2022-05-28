AN EVENT platform has launched a new competition, which aims to find Britain’s greatest 'hobbyist' and help them share their pastime with others.

Eventbrite is calling on people in York to enter a national competition to win a £5,000 prize –- £2,500 in cash and £2,500 worth of Eventbrite fee credits and expert mentoring to share their passion with others – by revealing all about their curious, creative and meaningful hobbies.