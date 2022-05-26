Thousands of UK residents may be eligible for a further cash boost on top of the £150 council tax discount.

The money may help the lowest-earning households manage rising bills during the cost of living crisis.

Under the terms of the council tax grant, households in property bands A to D will get a £150 rebate on this year’s bills.

In most areas, those who pay their council tax by direct debit will have the payment made to their bank accounts automatically.

However, those who do not will need to check with their local authority in order to know how to apply for the rebate.

This is when you can expect to receive your payment.

Ian Williams, the council's finance and resources boss, said: "We know that many families are struggling with the rising cost of living, and particularly higher energy bills this month.

"Using our discretionary funding in this way will mean that those most at risk from rising bills will get the extra help they need in the simplest way possible."

To find out how they are distributing the extra funding, your local authority will need to be contacted which can be done via the gov.uk website.

Eligible residents for the initial £150 council tax rebate should have been notified about their payments by now, and this should appear on your council tax annual statement detailing how much your bill is increasing this year.

Over a dozen councils have also said that payments will start from May.

An estimated 2.8million households are estimated to be missing out on council tax support worth £2.6billion.

You can apply for a council tax reduction if you're on a low income are vulnerable or live alone.