A YORK woman celebrated reaching her 100th birthday with a special family party - including champagne, lovely cakes and lots of laughter.

Rachel West was born in Glasgow in 1922. She moved to York in 1937 with her family - when she started working at Rowntrees.

Rachel married her former husband Robert at York Registry Office in 1943. Their son Bill was born in 1945 and daughter Sandra in 1950, by which time they were living in Acomb.

Rachel has worked in different places around York such as Station Taxis and the Co-Op in Rougier Street.

She has loved to sing all her life - and Sandra said her memories of her mum while she was growing up include her singing around the house. She also used to be love going to the Tramways Club for a dance.

Rachels' 100th birthday was spent with her family at her flat in York - where they enjoyed champagne together and a "wonderful" Betty's fruitcake.