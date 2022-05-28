SHAMBLES in York has been ranked as the second most 'Instagrammable' neighbourhood in the UK, according to a recent study.
Interested to find out which destinations people lust over most, Savoy Stewart decided to compile Instagram data for 50 famous places in the UK and rank the most 'Instagrammable neighborhoods' visitors just can’t get enough of.
With 555,297 hashtags on Instagram, Peckham, located in south London, ranks 13th in the worldwide results - and as the most Instagrammable neighbourhood in the UK.
Outside of London, The Shambles in York places second in the UK and 35th in the world with 68,758 tags on the app.
Ladbrooke Grove in London ranks third in the UK with 63,238 Instagram tags, which places 36th overall in the worldwide rankings.
The study showed Wynwood in Miami, Florida to be the most 'Instagrammable' neighbourhood in the world, with over 5.2 million photos tagged. This neighbourhood is famous for its trendy street art, which has turned into an outdoor museum, where street artists have displayed their work.
Coming in second place on the other side of the world is Shinjuku Tokyo with over 2.9 million hashtags, while Astoria in Queens, New York ranked in third place with more than two million photos tagged.
