Do as the Royals do this Platinum Jubilee with these luxurious experiences from Virgin Experience Days.

Whether you're wanting to walk in the footsteps of one of the most powerful families in the world or you want to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in style, this list might just be the inspiration you've been looking for.

While February 8, 2022 officially marked 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the anniversary of the sad news that King George VI has passed away, fans of the Royal family still have plenty of celebrations to look forward to.

Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

With an upcoming four day bank holiday in June and street parties planned up and down the country, why don't you add a regal touch to your celebrations?

Champagne afternoon teas and tours of the Royal Yacht Britannia shouldn't be reserved just for the Royals, now you can enjoy them too.

Here are six royal experiences that you need to try courtesy of Virgin Experience Days.

Royal experiences to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022

Fortnum & Mason Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two in The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon

Fortnum & Mason Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two in The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Dine as the Royals do with this extremely Regal Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two.

Since 1707, Fortnum & Mason has grown from a local grocer in the heart of London to one of the world's most distinguished department stores.

You and a lucky guest can now experience this quintessentially British treat by taking Afternoon Tea in Fortnum’s elegant Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon.

Down from £172.50, you can dine like Royalty for £120 via the Virgin Experience Days website.

Royal Cocktails with Sharing Dishes for Two at the 5* Rubens at the Palace Hotel, London

Royal Cocktails with Sharing Dishes for Two at the 5* Rubens at the Palace Hotel, London. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Anyone for nibbles and cocktails at a 5-star hotel, just a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace? Sign us up!

The 5* Rubens at the Palace Hotel in London has been around since the 1700s when it acted as a temporary home to debutantes, Royals and footmen too.

Soak up the history as you indulge in some luxurious treats at the New York Bar or the Palace Lounge.

Book your visit for £110 via the Virgin Experience Days website.

READ MORE: Aldi launches Queen's Platinum Jubilee glitter gin that is good enough for Royalty

READ MORE: Cartwright & Butler launch Platinum Jubilee limited edition range - How to get yours

Visit to Windsor Castle and Afternoon Tea for Two

Visit to Windsor Castle and Afternoon Tea for Two. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Whisk yourself and someone special away to Windsor for a jam-packed visit to Windsor Castle with afternoon tea.

The castle boasts more than 900 years of history and many monarchs have lived there, making it currently the largest continuously occupied castle in the world.

Stroll the castle grounds, take in the impressive architecture of St. George's Chapel and visit the State Apartments.

You can then unwind with a delightful afternoon tea at The Castle Hotel which comes complete with finger sandwiches, cakes, homemade scones and freshly brewed tea or coffee.

Book your visit for £119 via the Virgin Experience Days website.

Vintage Afternoon Tea Bus in London for Two with B Bakery

Vintage Afternoon Tea Bus in London for Two with B Bakery. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Hop onboard Brigit's Bakery vintage 1960s Routemaster bus to see the country's capital as you've never seen it before.

This unique afternoon tea experience will show the historic sights of London from Big Ben to Nelson's Column, Notting Hill and South Kensington to Trafalgar Square.

All the while, you can sip some refreshing tea and sample some exquisite treats and pastries.

Treat someone special to this classic experience via the Virgin Experience Days website.

Visit to The Royal Yacht Britannia for Two

Visit to The Royal Yacht Britannia for Two. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Treat yourself to the regal visit aboard The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh.

Uncover what it was like to live on the Royal Yacht as one of the Royals as well as as an officer or yachtsmen.

You'll be able to check out some of the original items from State Apartments as well as the dining rooms from its days of Royal service.

Take in the endless delights from the stunning furniture, artefacts, photographs and paintings with an audio handset to guide you through the five main decks.

Book your visit for £35 via the Virgin Experience Days website.

Royal London Bike Tour for Two

Royal London Bike Tour for Two. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

On a leisurely cycle, you'll be able to take in the stunning sights of the British capital that you might have missed had you travelled by car.

Your guide will show you the comfortable beach cruiser bike that you will be taking on your four-hour-long tour of the Royal hot spots.

Starting at Kensington Gardens, you'll see Trafalgar Square, Westminster, the Royal Parks and more.

Book your trip for £56 via the Virgin Experience Days website.