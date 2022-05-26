Silentnight has launched a Healthy Growth range to help your kids get their forty winks.

According to the bedding experts, 50% of children have trouble sleeping so they have designed a new collection to tackle the issue.

We all need sleep to recharge our minds and bodies but it couldn't be more crucial than when we're still growing which is where the Healthy Growth range comes in.

Designed to keep your little ones cool and supported from tots to teens, you'll find something for everyone from cots to single beds.

Silent night Healthy Growth kids mattress. Credit: Silentnight

Silentnight launches mattress and bedding range to help kids sleep

Silentnight says that the new range delivers a host of benefits like enhancing airflow for body temperature regulation.

The quality mattresses are all hypoallergenic, and foam and FR chemical treatment free.

The Healthy Growth range also includes mattress options for bunk beds, adorable duvet covers and cosy bed linens.

On top of that, you'll sleep soundly too knowing that the entire range is covered with either a three or five-year guarantee.

A Healthy Growth mattress. Credit: Silentnight

The Astro Eco Comfort Pocket Mattress comes with 600 Mirapocket springs and breathable EcoComfort fibres for a cooler sleep.

It is available in a single bed size of 90 x 190 cm for £259 via the Silentnight website.

Ideal for bunk beds, the Comet Eco Comfort Miracoil Mattress is extra firm and has Miracoil springs for full body support.

You can pick up yours for £199 via the Silentnight website.

A child sleeping in Monster bed sheets. Credit: Silentnight

If you're looking for bedding, look no further than this Healthy Growth monsters set.

Not only does it have a fun and colourful pattern but it is made out of breathable cotton-rich fabric.

The set is also easy to care for, tumble dry safe and can be purchased for £20 for a single and £25 for a double via the Silentnight website.

Calling all new parents, the Safe Nights Baby Fitted Sheets include two Soft jersey cotton fitted sheets which is very convenient for new family life.

The sweet fitted sheets are also available in a range of colours and can be bought for £19 for a Moses basket size, a further £3 for a crib, another £5 for a cot and £7 for cot bed.

