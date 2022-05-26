The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, May 26.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including Kevin the Carrot Jubilee soft toys, bits for your home and kitchen plus more.

So if you’re excited for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations or want to keep the kids busy, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

EB-W06 WXGA Epson Projector

EB-W06 WXGA Epson Projector (Aldi)

Turn your home or your garden into your very own cinema experience with this Epson Projector.

With a 320 inch display, you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite films over and over again.

It can be yours for £399.99 via the Aldi website. It’s not available in-store and the dispatch date is estimated for June 2.

Cream De’Longhi Argento Toaster

Cream De’Longhi Argento Toaster (Aldi)

With six levels of browning for your toast, this four slice toaster could be just what you need in your kitchen.

It’s available to buy via the Aldi website for £44.99.

Little Town Wooden BBQ

Little Town Wooden BBQ (Aldi)

Keep the kids entertained this summer with their very own BBQ.

It comes with a variety of wooden food items including steak, burgers and vegetables.

It could be yours for £29.99 via the Aldi website.

Other Little Town play sets are available via the Aldi website including the workbench, ice cream stand and potting bench.

Gardenfair Sand Pit With Canopy

Gardenfair Sand Pit With Canopy (Aldi)

Kids can spend time with their friends playing outside with this sand pit as it’ll fit four children.

It can be yours for £59.99 via the Aldi website.

Kevin the Carrot soft toys

Kevin the Carrot toys: (right) the Queen and (left) Prince Charles (Aldi/Canva)

Kevin the Carrot is back and this time he’s joined with Platinum Jubilee inspired characters including the Queen, Prince Charles and even corgis.

Kevin and Katie are also available, showing off their new outfits.

The soft toys were available for pre-order but now you can add them to your basket from £3.99 each.

You can find more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the Aldi website here.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find outdoor furniture as well as arts and crafts amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your garden or improve your crafting skills, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Livarno Home Patio Set with Parasol

Livarno Home Patio Set with Parasol (Lidl)

Whether you’re planning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee outside or you’re looking for the ideal spot to enjoy being out in your garden, this could be just what you need.

This table and chairs set includes a parasol so you can find some shade on the hotter days and it could be yours for £129.99.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Electric Tabletop & Free-Standing Barbecue

Silvercrest Electric Tabletop & Free-Standing Barbecue (Lidl)

Invite your friends over and enjoy the summer evenings with this BBQ.

It’s available to buy for £39.99 at Lidl and it can be used as either a tabletop BBQ or a free-standing one, whatever suits you best.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

Arts and crafts

If your hobbies include painting, you’re in luck as Lidl has a variety of painting essentials including this Crelando Art at Home – Painting Kit (£14.99) and this Crelando Paintbrush Set (£4.99).

Find out more via the Lidl website.

You can find the full selection of Lidl's middle aisle from Thursday, May 26 via the Lidl website here.