YORK has been ranked as the second best city in the UK for walking your dog, according to new research.
The research team at tails.com conducted the study to find the best cities to give your canine companion some fresh air and exercise. The research compared 27 of the biggest cities in the UK based on their walkability, pup-friendly restaurants, access to parks and safety.
Taking second place on the list was York, with a score of 67.8 out of a possible 100. The city managed to score top marks for its 35 food and drink establishments, a low pollution rating of 24.51 and an average temperature of 9.5°C, making it the perfect city to walk your dog.
London was crowned the best city in the UK for walking our fluffy friends, with a score of 74.3, beating off competition from Brighton, Leeds and Bournemouth.
Completing the top three was Newcastle, scoring 66.1 out of 100.
