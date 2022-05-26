In the The Press travel section on May 23, there was an article headlined ‘Affordable glamping sites to tackle the cost of living crisis’.
In my ‘poor as church mice’ early marriage days, the first thing we gave up was going on holiday. Surely if money is tight, a holiday is a luxury to forgo?
Geoff Robb, Dunnington
