On May 10 I made repeated attempts to to buy two tickets for York City’s game against Chorley.
A blank error page came up so I phoned and left a message.
My call was returned: ‘So you only want the two tickets, not the others?’ What others?
They charged my Visa £400 for 28 tickets, you couldn’t make it up.
I was told a refund would be processed and was asked ‘Is there anything else I can help you with today?’
Two weeks later I phone and am told my refund was processed - but no sign of it on my Visa account.
I live in hope.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick, York
