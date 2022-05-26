On May 10 I made repeated attempts to to buy two tickets for York City’s game against Chorley.

A blank error page came up so I phoned and left a message.

My call was returned: ‘So you only want the two tickets, not the others?’ What others?

They charged my Visa £400 for 28 tickets, you couldn’t make it up.

I was told a refund would be processed and was asked ‘Is there anything else I can help you with today?’

Two weeks later I phone and am told my refund was processed - but no sign of it on my Visa account.

I live in hope.

John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick, York

 