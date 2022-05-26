I wonder just who this rodent is that sneaks around the corridors of power, taking photographs with a hidden camera then leaking them one at a time to the media?

Whoever it is must get something out of it. Time to put it to bed though what with Putin saying he can make the UK a nuclear wasteland in minutes. He is also holding the world to ransom over the grain that Ukraine has in its ports and can’t export thanks to his blockade. I’m also worried that China will invade Taiwan.