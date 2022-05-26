EMERGENCY bridge repairs are causing traffic problems on a major road for a second morning.

The M62 Eastbound exit slip road was closed throughout yesterday and remains closed today (May 26) and two lanes are closed in East Yorkshire due to emergency bridge repairs at junction 37, the A614 Howden turn off.

Traffic is coping well, but lanes one and two of three are closed approaching the junction as the exit slip road and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.