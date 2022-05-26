POLICE have issued an urgent appeal to help find a missing York woman.

Rachel Clare Atkinson, 54, of Fetter Lane, was last seen at her home address last Thursday (May 19).

She was reported missing at lunchtime on Tuesday (May 24) this week and police enquiries have raised fears for her welfare.

Officers believe Rachel could be vulnerable as she left home without her medication, mobile phone and bank card.

Family and friends have also confirmed it is out of character for her to go missing.

A police spokesman said: "As part of our ongoing enquiries to locate her, we are carrying out house and neighbourhood searches, trawling CCTV, checking with hospitals and with trains, buses and taxi companies for any signs of Rachel.

"It is understood that she usually travels by train. British Transport Police is providing support.

"To assist the missing person investigation, we are also appealing to the public for any possible sightings during the past seven days or any information that could help us to find Rachel."